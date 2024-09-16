The game was watched a crowd of just under 2,000 fans with the Pilgrims receiving fantastic support from the stands.
If you were one of those in the crowd then you may feature in this gallery.
Take a look and see who you know.
1 / 4
The game was watched a crowd of just under 2,000 fans with the Pilgrims receiving fantastic support from the stands.
If you were one of those in the crowd then you may feature in this gallery.
Take a look and see who you know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.