The Pilgrims let and early lead slip on their way to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at home to Maidenhead United.
A healthy home crowd watched the defeat unfold, and if you know someone who was there then they might feature in our gallery.
Take a look and see who you know.
1. Boston United 1 Maidenhead United 2
Boston led an early lead slip on their way to a poor home defeat. Photo: Mick Fox
2. Boston United 1 Maidenhead United 2
Boston led an early lead slip on their way to a poor home defeat. Photo: Mick Fox
3. Boston United 1 Maidenhead United 2
Boston led an early lead slip on their way to a poor home defeat. Photo: Mick Fox
4. Boston United 1 Maidenhead United 2
Boston led an early lead slip on their way to a poor home defeat. Photo: Mick Fox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.