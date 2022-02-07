Parker's late finish a consolation for Barnetby United as College make it seven from seven

Barnetby were beaten at College Wanderers.

On a blustery day at The Co-Op ground, Barnetby United went down by the odd goal in three to College Wanderers, who made it seven wins from seven in the EC Surafcing Scunthorpe and District Football League Division One.

Simon Igoe put College in front on 20 minutes when he reacted quickest to a deflected free kick to put his side 1-0 up.

The Railwaymen never really got going and only had a fiercely driven free kick from Brendan O’Callaghan coming close to threatening the College goal.

College had spurned a couple of glorious chances to extend their lead before Daniel Ricketts made it 2-0, debutant Christian Quibell in goal saved the initial effort but the ball rebounded to Ricketts who slotted home on 81 minutes.

In the dying moments of the game O’Callaghan sent Jake Parker clear of the College back line and he made no mistake, coolly finishing of a fine run but alas it was too little, too late.