Patched up Pilgrims heading for Port. Boston United look to bounce back at Haig Avenue

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will head to Southport looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Chester – but with two crucial players suspended.

Leading scorer Danny Elliott and defender Scott Duxbury will miss the trip after both picked up red cards in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the Deva.

“It’s a double whammy,” said manager Craig Elliott.

“We miss them (during the game against Chester) and we miss them next week (at Southport).

“It’s very difficult to accept (the decisions) but we have to and move on.

“I went to watch (Southport) against Chorley and they should have beat them, they played really well.”

The Sandgrounders’ direct approach will be a real test for the Pilgrims who look likely to have Duxbury and the injured Luke Shiels and Jake Wright snr missing from the back line.

United have lost four of their six away games to date this campaign and could well head to Haig Avenue with 18-year-old centre back Loick Ayina – on loan from Huddersfield Town – in the heart of defence once more and either Matt Tootle or Keenan Ferguson deputising at left back.