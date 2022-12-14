Paul Bastock believes Boston United can get promoted to the Football League again one day

Paul Bastock believes Boston United can one day return to the Football League.

It is an era that club legend Bastock remembers only too well after playing 501 times for the Pilgrims between 1992 and 2004.

And Bastock feels the club now has the necessary infrastructure in place off the field to one day make that dream a reality once again.

“The club has got the infrastructure in place and is crying out to have those sort of days back,” he said.

“That is our ambition, before we got the job I told Cully (Ian Culverhouse) all about Boston and the platform that we can build to take the club forward.

“Off the field all is ready and we just have to work to get the club back to the level where we think it can be.

“It is a wonderful set-up behind the scenes, everyone is pushing and trying to help us.

"We have got a beautiful pitch to play on and it is great to be at the club.

"I am still buzzing every day to be here and I have a big grin on myself to come here every day.

United, who were relegated from the Football League in the 2006/07, have struggled so far this season following last year’s National League North play-off final defeat.

But Bastock believes United are now starting to show signs of having turned the corner.

“We want to become the hunters and then get in there (play-offs) and for people to hunt us,” he said.

“We will scrap for every point while we are still in there and make an assault to the end of the season.

“With the auditions we have brought in there is only one way we are looking and hopefully we will be in the mix at the end of the season.

“The fans have been magnificent since we came in, they can see the brand of football that Cully is trying to bring to the team.

“The lads are enjoying training and the injured players are busting to get back and join in and get back into full training.

“We are trying to create an enjoyable environment in dressing room and that goes out on the pitch and the results come in and everything spirals

