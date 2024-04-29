Paul Bastock says its already been a special season for Boston United.

The Pilgrims travel to Brackley Town with a place in next season’s National League at stake after they beat Scunthorpe United on penalties.

It followed on from the previous round when battling Boston knocked out Alfreton Town with another spot-kick success.

“What a day, what a season so far,” the assistant manager said. “We are through to the final and that is all that matters.

“What has been achieved this season at this club, with this group of lads, is special. We are all together as one in the town and it’s brilliant.

“Each one of the lads put in a shift and it is brilliant for the club, the group of lads and management team and the fans.

“It is another hurdle we have to get over on Saturday. The boys will push and they will never give in, they will try and get us over the line.”

Defender Zak Mills felt his side had come through two huge tests.

“It has been a long week,” he said. “We didn’t expect to go to extra-time and penalties in both games. They are fantastic games to win.

“It's a different ball game when you come to somewhere like this, they are proper fans and it is a proper football match again.