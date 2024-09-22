Boston United celebrate at Altrincham. Pic: Chris Bray.

Proud Paul Bastock hailed a special point after battling 10-man Boston United came back from 2-0 down to draw at Altrincham.

Despite bossing the territory and chances at 0-0, United were reduced to 10 men after 50 minutes when goalkeeper Cameron Gregory was dismissed for clattering Justin Amaluzor, in an incident which left the keeper in hospital overnight.

Alex Newby and Regan Linney fired the hosts into a quickfire 2-0 lead with two goals in two minutes.

But Keaton Ward and Cameron Green struck goals inside the final 12 minutes but the plucky Pilgrims safely saw out 11 minutes of stoppage-time.

“All of what those lads have done for us is a brilliant performance,” he said. “The game turned on its head with the sending off but the buoys kept coming back.

“When it was 2-2 they wanted to go and win it. We were at a tough place with ten men and that shows the character of the lads and desire.

“We are a gang, we are a group and that's what it's all about, especially when times are tough. That's when you need everyone to stand up.

“What these boys are achieving this season is magnificent and it shows what the team spirit 2is like.

“At 2-0 down you thought it was going to be one of those days. It is a good advert for football, two teams having a go at each other.

“We are overjoyed with the result and the performance of the boys, defending their lives.”

Barring Tom Crawford's fifth minute header which dropped wide for the hosts, the first half chances were predominantly United's. Sam Osborne saw a drive parried behind by Ethan Ross, who subsequently saved a Jacob Hazel effort, with Jake Cooper charging Tony Weston's follow-up to safety.

Ross made his best save of the half two minutes before half-time to keep out an angled Frankie Maguire drive. Ross excelled again after the break to thwart Weston.

The game swung decisively in Altrincham's favour in the 50th minute when Gregory dashed from his box, collided with the onrushing Amaluzor and received a red card. The facial injury sustained in the process ensured he would have been unable to continue regardless, with teenager Ellis Craven handed his debut.

Craven immediately kept out the subsequent Newby free-kick, before Elliot Osborne rattled the crossbar from 25 yards.

Craven was powerless to stop Altrincham taking the lead through Newby from 20 yards - with Linney waltzing through to angle home Alty's second a minute later.

Craven made a huge save to deny Amaluzor, as the Robins surged through three-on-one, and it proved to be the catalyst for United's rousing finale.

Ward played in Hazel to shoot and was on hand to lash home the rebound after Ross had made the initial save.

Jai Rowe then hacked Cooper's header off the line as Altrincham sensed a killer third goal - and United took full advantage two minutes later when Green moved on to Pemi Aderoju's through ball to thump a low drive beyond the despairing dive of Ross.

There were 11 minutes of added time, mainly due to Gregory's six-minute stoppage, but United put their bodies on the line to preserve their hard-earned point. Substitute Jake Bickerstaff came the closest when he spun on the edge of the box to lift an effort marginally too high.