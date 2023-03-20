Paul Bastock praises desire as Boston United battle past Bradford Park Avenue

Assistant manager Paul Bastock praised Boston United’s desire in their 1-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue.

Ben Pollock scored his first goal as the Pilgrims chalked up a valuable three-point haul to ease relegation fears.

Pollock struck in the 51st minute to head home Billy Chadwick's corner delivery - in a match which contained little goalmouth action.

United needed big saves from Cameron Gregory to deny Jacob Blyth in the first half and Sam Fielding after the break - while Tom Nixon was red-carded for a second bookable offence with four minutes to play.

Cameron Gregory makes a top save.

“We started a bit slow in the first half,” said Bastock. “We changed the shape at half-time and that put us on the front foot more.

“They are fighting for their lives and scraping for everything. The sending off changed things, but the lads showed the desire to play for the club, fans and themselves.

“It doesn't matter how you win, we got over the line and got three massive points.”

Bastock was also full of praise for United shot-stopper Gregory.

“Cam is a special keeper,” he added. “He made a big save in the first half and loves being at the club.

“He is a great acquisition to the club. He makes saves at the right time and I'm delighted to be working with someone of his calibre.

“He has great belief in himself and has shown it week in week out for us.”

Sam McLintock lifted an early effort off target, but the save of the first half denied to Gregory, who produced a huge right hand to keep out Blyth's goal bound header from a Lucas Odunston cross.

Ex-Pilgrim George Sykes-Kenworthy produced a fine save to deny McLintock's header at the beginning of the second half, but the resultant Chadwick corner found Pollock, who powerfully headed home his first goal for the club.

Gregory took centre stage again when he tipped Fielding's drive on to the post, following Will Longbottom's corner.