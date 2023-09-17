Paul Bostock hails Boston United's response after FA Cup win over Leamington

Paul Bostock hailed the response of Boston United’s players after their 4-0 FA Cup win over Leamington.

Martin Woods, Kelsey Mooney and Jimmy Knowles were all on target as Boston United brushed aside Leamington to progress in the FA Cup.

“It has been a week where we have changed shape and done a lot of work on the training ground,” United’s assistant manager said.

“The boys have responded really well and put in a great performance.

Boston eased into the next round. Pic: Tim Hoff.

“It is a big response to the defeat last week. There were meetings on Monday and some home truths spoken by the players who said it wasn't good enough.

“It has been a really good solid week. We had chances at the end and could have won the game 6,7 or 8 nil. We are happy to be in the next round.”

Leamington were reduced to 10 men early on when Theo Streete handled on the line - only for Jack Lane to be sent off in a case of mistaken identity. Woods converted the resultant spot-kick.

Mooney doubled the lead four minutes later and an own goal from Jack Edwards and Knowles' late fourth sealed United's routine passage into the third qualifying round.

United were handed an early warning, with Henry Landers cracking the inside of the post from 20 yards.

The Pilgrims survived and saw Leamington penalised following Streete's handball on the line. Lane was inexplicably dismissed, despite his team-mate's misdemeanour - and Woods crashed home the penalty to give United a 14th minute lead.

United took a firm stranglehold on proceedings four minutes later when Mooney swivelled to fire home after Streete had made a hash of clearing a routine ball into the box.

The home side controlled large swathes of the first half, with Leamington also losing attackers Tyrone Barnett and then Landers to injury.

United's third goal arrived in the 74th minute when Edwards inadvertently turned Knowles' low cross past a helpless Callum Hawkins.