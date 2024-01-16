Louth Town have appointed club stalwart and injured player Paul Coulam as assistant manager for the rest of the season after Mark Westerby joined Grimsby Borough.

Pierce Hudson in Louth action against Retford on Saturday.

Boss Carl Martin is overjoyed to have Coulam with him, saying: “Mark’s departure was a bit of a body blow for the club. But he has gone to Step 4 and so goes with our best wishes.

"Paul is well respected in the changing room and so it was a bit of a no-brainer for us.

“He has been around the club for the last 10-15 years and played with Louth the last time they were at this level.

“He is still part of our first team squad now but is carrying a knee injury at the moment and hasn't played this season.

“Hopefully he will play again towards the end of the season, though it's not looking likely at the minute. He is still only 30 so has a good few years left in him yet. I know he still harbours the ambition and drive to keep playing.

“But he will see us through to the end of the season in the assistant manager role. He knows the level and what is required at this standard.

“In the summer we will evaluate the situation with his injury and see what he wants to do, but for me I would probably like him to take the job on a full time basis.”

After a postponement, Louth finally got 2024 started with a fine 4-0 home win over Retford FC last weekend in a game which ended 10 on 10 after two red cards just before half-time

“I was really pleased to start the New Year with a win, four goals at home and a clean sheet,” said Martin.

“The first 20 minutes Retford were on top as we didn't get to grips with the game. But we then had two minutes of quality for the first two goals.

“Then we saw the two sendings-off and had to tweak things at half-time to see the game out. Our game management was good. We have been a bit naïve with that at times this season but we saw out it out well with a proper professional job.”

Jordan Smith lobbed Louth ahead on 19 minutes and Bailey Wright added a second on 31 minutes.

After Retford had Liam Bennett red-carded on 39 minutes, Harry Crawford followed him for kicking out at an opponent on 42 minutes.