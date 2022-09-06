Paul Cox has lost his job as Boston United manager. (Picture: Oliver Atkin)

It comes after a woeful start to the season which sees the Pilgrims bottom of the National League North table and still looking for a first win of the season.

United had hoped to push for promotion once again follow defeat to York City in last season’s play-off final.

He leaves the Jakemans Community Stadium after a seven-and-a-half month reign, which peaked with an exciting promotion final appearance in May.

Ian Culverhouse, who previously guided King’s Lynn Town to back-to-back promotions in 2019 and 2020, has been appointed as the club's new first team manager