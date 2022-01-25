Paul Cox 'over the moon' after winning start, but says there's more to come from his Boston United side

Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

"Three goals, clean sheet, can't praise the boys enough!"

That was Paul Cox' s verdict after his first game as Boston United manager ended in a 3-0 victory over struggling Farsley Celtic.

Luke Shiels, Fraser Preston and Danny Elliott were the matchwinners as Boston moved back into the National League North play-off spots.

But the overall team performance - despite inheriting a side hampered by injury and suspension - gave Cox reasons to be optimistic.

"I thought we looked more compact," he said.

"I've been here and watched games and the first thing with the Alfreton game, and Brackley game, we were good in possession but very, very open and easy to play against.

"We talked to the boys and tried to get across we need to be a little more compact and hard to play against, and I thought the back three looked a bit more solid today.

"I thought the wing backs picked up better positions and I thought the three in the middle of the park made us solid.

"The front two worked really hard to press and close opposition down."

But despite his praise, Cox believes tonight's performance could just be the tip of the iceberg.

"I think there's much more to come. Even with players coming back, I think that XI can get better and better."

Cox spoke about patience to his side at the interval as they led 1-0, having created plenty more opportunities in front of goal.

"We spoke to the boys about anxiety when things aren't going their way and not having to chase the game," the new boss said.

"I watched a number of (Boston) games and there seems to be an anxiety that we have to go score four or five.

"I said in there at half time, you don't need to chase it, let the game come to us and after a little bit we'll get that time and space to score more goals.

"I'm over the moon, (especially) with the amount of players we've had out."