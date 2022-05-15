Paul Cox reveals his pride as Boston United set for play-off final

United boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox was left with a feeling of pride as Boston United booked their place in the National League North play-off final.

Danny Elliott scored twice in the final 10 minutes as the Pilgrims won 2-0 at AFC Fylde, sparking fantastic celebrations at the final whistle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans joined players in celebrating on the pitch, chanting the name of chairman David Newton.

"I'm so proud of everyone at the club," said Cox, who had 11 first teamers unavailable.

"We were on our last legs. Missing some massive players but we've tweaked it and that's what's made me the most proud.

"Against a very good side, and the players gave absolutely everything.

"The support we got throughout the game, it felt like a home game."

United now travel to face York City on Saturday (KO 3pm).

"I'm never going to get too excited about winning a semi-final," Cox added.

"It's feet on the ground and ready for a huge game."