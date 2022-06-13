Paul Cox's early Boston United signings show exactly what he's looking for in a player

The Boston United manager looks to certainly have a type after making his first five signings of the closed season.

The quintet have all made the move from clubs which competed in the National League North last season, suggesting Cox is keen to build a squad who already know exactly what to expect in this division.

Some players struggle to adapt to life at step two, where away grounds can go from plush to unwelcoming.

Pitches can vary in the same manner, as can the physicality of opponents.

But Cox appears determined to put together a side up to speed and ready to hit the ground running.

His comments about the capture of Crawford even appear to encapsulate what he wants in a player: "His tremendous work ethic, desire and application – and directness as a player – will make him a real fans' favourite.”

Alex Brown shows off Boston United's new pink away kit.

The United boss knows what to expect from left back Brown and Crawford, having managed both at his former club Kettering Town early last season.

Right back Myles has made the move from runners-up Brackley Town while Mbeka was one of the standout players in a Guiseley side which suffered relegation.

Pollock was Hereford's Player of the Year last season and can play in the heart of defence or midfield.

Midfield stopper Tom Platt and forward Jordan Burrow have both signed extensions to stay on next year as United’s squad begins to take shape.

Skipper Luke Shiels and midfielder Brad Abbott are also under contract.

The Pilgrims have also offered deals to youngsters Fraser Preston and Keenan Ferguson while the door has not been closed for out-of-contract players Danny Elliott, Shane Byrne, Jake Wright jnr, Scott Garner and Brad Nicholson.

However, popular left back Scott Duxbury has announced his time at the club is up after two seasons.