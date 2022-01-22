Paul Green ends interim stint with 'fantastic' point at Spennymoor Town

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green hailed a 'fantastic' performance as Boston United left Spennymoor Town with a point.

The interim manager will return to playing duties on Tuesday evening for the visit of Farsley Celtic after Paul Cox was named as new Pilgrims boss.

Curzon Ashton's stoppage time winner over Chester saw Boston drop out of the National League North play-off spots, but Green's short reign included two points on the road, secured at Gloucester City and Spennymoor.

Glen Taylor handed the host the lead less than a minute into the match, but James Hanson marked his first start for the club with the equaliser before the break.

"I thought we were fantastic today," Green told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"A great away performance. About 30 seconds into the game it wasn't a great start, but the reaction of the lads shows what togetherness they've got in that changing room.

"Any point away from home is a great point. We go into Farsley with a mindset of winning the game.

"We've dug in this week and worked on a lot of shape work where we're harder to beat and after 30 seconds you think it's all gone out the window, but we reacted well."