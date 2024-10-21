Penalty miss is key for Sleaford in AFC Mansfield defeat
Despite a spirited performance and several opportunities to seize control, the Greens were ultimately left to rue missed chances in a game that saw Mansfield come from behind to snatch victory.
After a goalless first-half, in the 60th minute, Sleaford took the lead through player of the match Ben Robson, who fired home following great work from Finlay Armond.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Mansfield equalised soon after through Ryan Ingram, who finished smartly following a well-worked move that caught the Sleaford defence out.
Sleaford made substitutions in an effort to regain control, but Mansfield continued to press, with Armond being sent to the sin bin for dissent in the 77th minute.
In a dramatic turn, Sleaford were then awarded a penalty in the 79th minute after a handball, but Tyrell Shannon-Lewis missed the chance to restore their lead, firing the penalty over the bar.
Mansfield capitalised on the missed opportunity, taking the lead in the 84th minute through substitute Cian Zamboglou, who controlled a through ball beautifully before beating two defenders and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.
Despite Sleaford’s late efforts, Mansfield held on to secure the win.
Sleaford will feel hard done by the result, but they will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for their upcoming midweek fixture against Harrowby United in the league, played after this week’s Standard went to press.
Sleaford then go to Deeping Rangers on Saturday – those games followed by a third away match in a row at Hucknall Town a week later.