Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity had good chances in the first half to win the game, while Stafford will feel they shaded the second - a draw ultimately the fairest of results.

“We probably had enough chances to win two or three games there,” said joint Trinity boss Damon Parkinson.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know they've hit the bar and had another opportunity, but we've missed a penalty and we've flashed the ball across the box three or four times.

Gainsborough Trinity's Andrew Wright is tackled by Stafford Rangers' Joseph Dunne. Picture by Dan Westwell

“But the commitment and attitude of the boys and the way they attacked the game was brilliant.

“Stafford were very direct, well-organised, strong, physical and quick, and it's difficult to play against. But I thought we managed the game really well.”

With on loan Rotherham United youngster Curtis Durose given a full debut, Trinity almost went ahead on eight minutes when Hayden Cann's ball released Clayton Donaldson. The veteran striker brought the ball down, but rifled into the sidenetting.

Three minutes later a Joe West corner caused havoc in the Stafford box, and as Ethan Stewart appeared to handle Donaldson’s goalbound effort, a penalty was awarded.

Trinity skipper, Andrew Wright stepped up for the third time in as many games, only to see Cameron Belford guess the right way.

A patient build-up for the Blues then saw Waldock let fly from 25 yards only to see his effort flicked over the bar by Belford in the Stafford goal.

But Stafford went up a gear after the break and caused a few problems of their own. And in added time Trinity had a scare as Stewart rattled Yates’ crossbar with a header from one of several testing Tonks long throws.