"People will raise their games when they come here!" Boss Mark Thompson expects tough test as Boston United host Mickleover Sports in FA Youth Cup

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 12:30 pm
United are in FA Youth Cup action tonight. Photo: Eric Brown

Boston United’s under 18s will host Mickleover Sports in the FA Youth Cup this evening - and manager Mark Thompson expects the visitors to raise their game at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The Pilgrims booked their place in the second qualifying round with a 3-1 win at West Bridgford, followed by last Tuesday’s 8-1 thrashing of Dunkirk.

“We need to get back out there and go again,” said Thompson, looking forward to another outing on the first-team pitch.

“I think it’s one of those things, people will raise their games when they come here.

“(Dunkirk) were a little starry eyed when they got here, saying how great it was and facetiming family and friends.

"But it’s good for our boys to get a taste and for their families to be here.

“We’ll approach it as we have done and hopefully get another good result.”

Sam Harris and Elliot Foster netted hat-tricks with Krisztian Gagyi and Logan Tate also on target. Charlie Wilkinson saved a penalty.

