'Perfect timing' as Nathan Peat named Brigg Town manager

Nathan Peat is the new Zebras manager. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Zebras defender has made the switch to the dug-out after previous manager Marcus Newell left the club by mutual consent last week.

Peat ended last season playing under Newell as Town won the Lincs Senior Trophy and finished third in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

"Just want to firstly say a thank you to (club oficials) Jimmy, Gav and Rich for giving me this opportunity to manage at such a great club," Peat told the club's social media.

"I’ve been at the club in two different spells as a player and enjoyed my time, but now was the perfect timing and opportunity for me to try and be a success at management.

"Since returning for a second spell I’ve seen the changes made behind the scenes, the effort that goes into making Brigg a family club, and that’s a club which really makes me want to be a part of."

Peat, 39, came through the Hull City academy and made two appearances for the Tigers as well as spells with Cambridge United and Lincoln City.