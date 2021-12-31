PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United fans got their first glimpses of the Jakemans Community Stadium this year

This summer saw fans finally allowed to return to watch football following Covid restrictions. Here is a selection of Boston United supporters - who got their first glimpses of the Jakemans Community Stadium in 2021. Did you make our gallery?
1.
Fans watch United face Lincoln City in pre-season. Photo: Oliver Atkin
2.
Fans watch United face Lincoln City in pre-season. Photo: Oliver Atkin
3.
Fans watch United face Lincoln City in pre-season. Photo: Oliver Atkin
4.
Fans watch United face Lincoln City in pre-season. Photo: Oliver Atkin