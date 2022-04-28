Boston United U19s v Stockport County U19s.

PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United U19s v Stockport County U19s

Photos by David Dales

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:25 am

Boston United’s under 19s entertained Stockport County’s youngsters at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Elliot Foster and Ben Johnson netted as the Pilgrims ended their National League U19 Alliance season with a 5-2 defeat.

