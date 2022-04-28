PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United U19s v Stockport County U19s

Boston United’s under 19s entertained Stockport County’s youngsters at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Elliot Foster and Ben Johnson netted as the Pilgrims ended their National League U19 Alliance season with a 5-2 defeat.
1. Boston United 2-5 Stockport County-9.jpg
Boston United U19s v Stockport County U19s.
Photo: David Dales
