The Pilgrims celebrate Warburton's goal with supporters.

PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United won promotion to the Football League 20 years ago today

Today is the 20th anniversary of Boston United winning promotion to the Football League.

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:09 am

Goals from Simon Weatherstone and ray Warburton secured a 2-0 victory at Hayes as the Pilgrims pipped Dagenham and Redbridge to the Conference title on goal difference. The United fans turned out in their droves to celebrate at Hayes and back home.

1. IMG_1396.JPG

It was a big day out at Hayes for the club and fans got in the mood.

Photo: Nick Johnson

2. IMG_1394.JPG

Supporters fly the flag for United.

Photo: Nick Johnson

3. IMG_1398.JPG

These lads got in the mood before kick off.

Photo: Nick Johnson

4. IMG_1397.JPG

Up the Pilgrims!

Photo: Nick Johnson

Boston UnitedFootball LeagueRedbridgeDagenham
Next Page
Page 1 of 7