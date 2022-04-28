PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United won promotion to the Football League 20 years ago today

Goals from Simon Weatherstone and ray Warburton secured a 2-0 victory at Hayes as the Pilgrims pipped Dagenham and Redbridge to the Conference title on goal difference. The United fans turned out in their droves to celebrate at Hayes and back home.
It was a big day out at Hayes for the club and fans got in the mood.
Supporters fly the flag for United.
These lads got in the mood before kick off.
Up the Pilgrims!
