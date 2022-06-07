PHOTO GALLERY: Football in Lincolnshire 2021-22

Promotion, relegation and play-off heartbreak… Yellowbelly clubs have tasted it all. Here’s a look back at the campaign.
1.
Boston United's first match at the Jakemans Community Stadium was a 5-0 friendly victory over Lincoln City.
Photo: Oliver Atkin
2. Ben Davison Skegness Town v Armthorpe Welfare-16.jpg
Skegness Town met Armthorpe Welfare in pre-season.
Photo: David Dales
3. IMG_6959.JPG
Keelby United hosted Boston Town in pre-season.
Photo: Oliver Atkin
4. IMG_1193.JPG
Grimsby Town were another visitor to Boston in pre-season.
Photo: Oliver Atkin