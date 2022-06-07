PHOTO GALLERY: Football in Lincolnshire 2021-22

Scunthorpe United's youngsters pipped Gainsborough Trinity to lift the Lincs Senior Trophy, but the first team were relegated from League Two.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for football clubs in Lincolnshire.

By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 1:48 pm

Promotion, relegation and play-off heartbreak… Yellowbelly clubs have tasted it all. Here’s a look back at the campaign.

Boston United's first match at the Jakemans Community Stadium was a 5-0 friendly victory over Lincoln City.

Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town met Armthorpe Welfare in pre-season.

Photo: David Dales

Keelby United hosted Boston Town in pre-season.

Photo: Oliver Atkin

Grimsby Town were another visitor to Boston in pre-season.

Photo: Oliver Atkin

