Grimsby Town have returned to the Football League at the first time of asking, after defeating Solihull Moors 2-1 in the National League promotion final on Sunday.

Kyle Hudlin had headed the Moors ahead on the stroke of half time at the London Stadium, only for John McAtee's cool effort to level.

With 10 minutes of extra-time remaining Paul Hurst's Mariners secured victory as Jordan Maguire-Drew slid in at the back post.

1. Grimsby Town beat Solihull Moors 2-1 to win promotion to League Two. Photo: Getty Images

2. Grimsby Town beat Solihull Moors 2-1 to win promotion to League Two. Photo: Getty Images

3. Grimsby Town beat Solihull Moors 2-1 to win promotion to League Two. Photo: Getty Images

4. Grimsby Town beat Solihull Moors 2-1 to win promotion to League Two. Photo: Getty Images