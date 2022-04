Sleaford Town secured a 1-0 win over third-place Anstey Nomads in their final home game of the season. George Asplen slotted home the only goal of the game from the spot, but it was late fireworks that caused the greatest talking point as Nomads keeper Conrad Logan was dismissed for an altercation with a fan behind the goal. Despite fears the match would be abandoned, the contest was concluded with the Greens taking the points and moving up to 11th in the table.