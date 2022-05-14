Colts skipper Grant Butler lifts the Lincs League trophy.

PHOTO GALLERY: Wyberton celebrate Lincs League title win

Colts make it a double

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 5:15 pm

Wyberton have been crowned Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League champions. The Colts - who won the Lincolnshire Junior Cup last Friday - began the day three points ahead of Grantham Town Academy, knowing a draw would secure the title. But with Brigg Town CIC unable to raise a side to travel to The Causeway, the Colts were awarded three points and the title, with promoted Grantham second. Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton's side were also presented with the Lincs League team of the Month for April award.

Manager Jon Macleod starts the celebrations early.

Photo: Duncan Browne

The champers is sprayed.

Photo: Duncan Browne

League chairman Julian Rinfret awards the Team of the Month certificate to Grant Butler.

Photo: Duncan Browne

Wyberton are April's Team of the Month

Photo: Duncan Browne

