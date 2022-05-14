PHOTO GALLERY: Wyberton celebrate Lincs League title win

Wyberton have been crowned Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League champions. The Colts - who won the Lincolnshire Junior Cup last Friday - began the day three points ahead of Grantham Town Academy, knowing a draw would secure the title. But with Brigg Town CIC unable to raise a side to travel to The Causeway, the Colts were awarded three points and the title, with promoted Grantham second. Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton's side were also presented with the Lincs League team of the Month for April award.