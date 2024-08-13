Pilgrims party spoiled by Rochdale as promoted Boston lose home opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rochdale spoiled the party for Boston United on Saturday as they ruined the Pilgrim's long-awaited return to the National League with a 3-0 win at Boston Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Pilgrims boss Ian Culverhouse felt his side showed too much respect and possibly let the occasion get to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not since 2006 have the Pilgrims opened a season at a higher level – at a time they were last league opponents of Rochdale.

But new-look Boston found themselves trailing 2-0 at half-time courtesy of Devante Rodney's well-taken brace after 15 and 40 minutes.

Opening day action as Boston crash at home to Rochdale. Photo: www.bostonunited.co.uk

After Connor McBride and Jake Burger had both rattled the crossbar for the visitors in the second half, substitute Ian Henderson added Dale's third in stoppage time to compound a miserable afternoon for the newly-promoted Pilgrims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were a little bit too respectful, though we were playing against a really good side,” said Culverhouse.

“I really liked the way they handled the ball. On the flip side we didn't handle the ball well and were a bit too passive.

“We didn't really pass with any intent. I would like us to go forward, but everything was a safe pass. I think the occasion may have got to us a little bit. But that is taking nothing away from a really good Rochdale side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrims, with six of the starting players making debuts, began brightly, but the visitors took a 15th minute lead when Rodney survived a tight offside call to steer Harvey Gilmour's through ball past an exposed Cameron Gregory.

Rodney added Rochdale's second goal five minutes before the break after Ethan Ebanks-Landell had kept a set-piece alive for the visitors.

Frankie Maguire flashed narrowly wide before Rochdale went close to a third 10 minutes after the break, with Gregory touching McBride's effort on to the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burger headed into the side-netting and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling teed up Kairo Mitchell for a chance he could only steer wide.

Five United substitutes were introduced for the first time in a league fixture - but it was Rochdale who added a third when Burger's drive crashed back off the crossbar and Henderson stooped to head home at the back post.

Forest Green Rovers, newly relegated from League Two, are the visitors this Saturday.