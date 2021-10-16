Pilgrims 'took their foot off the gas!' Manager Craig Elliott praises Stratford Town following Boston United's FA Cup draw - but questions disallowed goal

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Stratford Town deserved their draw at Boston United - but believes his side 'took their foot off the gas' after an early opener.

Fraser Preston's opener was cancelled out by Janaai Gordon with the two sides now replaying for a place in the FA Cup first round on Tuesday.

"The credit's got to go to Stratford," Elliott said, accepting the Southern Premier League Central side deserved the draw.

"Fair play to them, I thought they had a really good game plan, rode their luck and got a few decisions that went their way.

"But you need that as underdogs, I've been there myself.

"Any praise today needs to go to Stratford, they were excellent."

Preston put Boston in front with a free kick and had a second chalked out for offisde after the strike passed teammate Paul Green, who was stood in front of Bards keeper Liam O'Brien and adjudged to have blocked his view.

Elliott believes that moment was a turning point.

"I think the players thought the second goal would come and took their foot of the gas," he added.

"I'm still struggling to see why the goal's disallowed, you don't see that too often.

"I thought it was a fantastic goal."

Jake Wright jnr was sent off for two bookings - both given for fouls, the second for a coming together with O'Brien in the box which saw him surrounded by several Bards players.

"I honestly didn't see it," Elliott said of the Wright incident.

"It looked messy in the penalty area. I'm not sure why he didn't book any of their players.