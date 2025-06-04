Pinchbeck United agree groundshare agreement at Sleaford's Eslaforde Park
United’s current groundshare at Spalding United’s Sir Halley Stewart Field expired and left them without a ‘home’ venue, given their own Knight Street ground continues to be unsuitable for step six football.
A Sleaford Sports Association (SSA) spokesman said: “This one-season agreement will support Pinchbeck as they explore long-term options for a permanent home.
“We thank Sleaford Town for their support throughout the discussions. The agreement, made with the cooperation of all parties, provides greater flexibility to the SSA in managing pitch usage, while enabling continued improvements to the playing surface and surrounding infrastructure in preparation for the upcoming season.
“We also welcome the additional support from the wider Pinchbeck team, who have committed to assisting with pitch care and general maintenance throughout the season.
"The SSA will continue to work closely with Sleaford Town F.C, our primary tenant, and Pinchbeck United F.C to ensure that pitch access and quality are maintained for all teams and users at Eslaforde Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.