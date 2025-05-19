Planning in full swing at Skegness Town

Skegness Town manager, Chris Rawlinson, is planning for the next campaign.

​Chris Rawlinson says it’ll be a busy summer ahead for Skegness Town as they aim to build on another top ten finish in the UCL Premier North.

​Rawlinson had previously admitted that whilst they hadn't emulated the play-off place secured in 2023/24, he was nevertheless happy to again finish in the top half of the table.

And with the post-season lull now seeing a break from the playing action, behind the scenes Rawlinson is busy planning ahead.

He said: “We’re at that early stage where we are waiting on other clubs in terms of seeing if there will be any new managers in place and what players may or not be available.

"We’re making some changes to our own management team which will be announced in due course, and we’ve got players who are taking managers jobs elsewhere so will be on their way.

"So we’ll build again and try and be as local as we can and get a squad that will be fit and together and all of the things that help you win games.

"So it’ll be a busy but rewarding summer and we look forward to. We have all our friendlies arranged now and they’ll also be announced soon.”

*​There will be some fresh venues for Skegness to visit next season in the United Counties League Premier North after the FA released their leagues allocation last week.

Stamford-based Blackstones and Derbyshire side Clay Cross Town have been promoted from step six, while Grantham Town and Sherwood Colliery have both dropped down from the NPL Division One.

The full league line-up is: AFC Mansfield, Ashby Ivanhoe, Belper United, Blackstones, Boston Town, Clay Cross Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood Community, Grantham Town, Gresley Rovers, Harrowby United, Heanor Town, Hucknall Town, Kimberley Miners Welfare, Melton Town, Newark & Sherwood United, Newark Town, Sherwood Colliery, Skegness Town and Wisbech Town.