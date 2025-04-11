Plans refused for 3G football pitch on Louth playing field

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the authority’s own application to develop an artificial grass pitch on the field next to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday morning (April 10), dozens of campaigners lined up outside the council offices in Horncastle with banners and signs, one of which read: “Leave our field alone.”

James Timson, leader of the Save Wood Lane group, addressed councillors and claimed ELDC ranked “second bottom” out of all district councils in England for the percentage of residents who can walk to a large green space within 10 minutes of their home, based on data he analysed from Fields in Trust.

“Surely we should be increasing access to green space rather than reducing it?” he asked.

He also highlighted concerns raised by Sgt Kelly Palmer, of Lincolnshire Police’s Wolds Neighbourhood Policing Team, over the development’s proposed 4.5-metre-high solid wood fence, which she feared could impact crime and antisocial behaviour in the immediate area.

“Green spaces are good, they do good, and they should be protected for good,” Mr Timson added.

Louth town councillor Darren Hobson said the “overwhelming message” from residents was that they did not want the development, with concerns also focused on potential noise.

“This is the right facility, but it is certainly not the right location,” he said.

District ward councillor George Horton (Independent) also pointed to strong objections from the community, with more than 250 formal comments submitted on the council’s planning portal, and urged the committee to reject the scheme.

“It is not our right to spoil our residents’ way of life,” said Coun Horton.

The agent for the application, Mr Pennington from Surfacing Standards Ltd, told the committee the plans had been “amended significantly” since the original submission in 2023. Changes included a reduced pitch size and a smaller car park on the south-western boundary.

“Whilst other locations were considered, this was considered to be the best location,” he said, referring to the leisure centre adjacent to the site.

Mr Pennington also explained the proposed facility would not be “dependent on weather.”

Acknowledging the strength of local feeling, Councillor Alex Hall (Conservative) proposed refusal. “It’s just not the right location,” he agreed.

Fellow members were quick to agree, citing the loss of open space and concerns over crime and antisocial behaviour among the reasons for refusal.

1 . desk-7669056879084182423.jpg Campaigners filled the meeting. Photo: James Turner Photo: James Turner