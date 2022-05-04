Play-off dates for National League North and South confirmed

Although all the teams competing for promotion to the National League are yet to be confirmed, fans can now begin planning for when they hope to see their sides in action.

In the North, Brackley Town, AFC Fylde, Kidderminster Harriers, Chorley and York City have conformed their place in the play-offs while Kettering Town, Boston United, Alfreton Town and Spennymoor Town will battle it out for seventh this weekend.

Dorking, Ebbsfleet, Dartford, Oxford City and Eastbourne Borough are confirmed in the South's play-offs, with Havant and Waterlooville and Chippenham Town vying for the final spot.

Ten season-defining fixtures are set to take place over 11 days across the two step two divisions.

Since 2018, the play-off positions have been extended to six clubs - with the champions being promoted automatically.

In both leagues, the remaining six fight it out for one final slot with two eliminator matches taking place before the semi-finals.

Kettering Town and Boston United are among the sides vying for a top-seven finish. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The one-off match format has added even more excitement and kept more clubs involved in the shake-up for longer.

All ties are single-leg matches with extra time and penalties used if necessary.

The National League consulted with clubs about the dates of the play-off semi-finals and a possible clash with the FA Cup Final.

Following this consultation, clubs will be granted permission to switch their semi-final from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15 if both clubs agree to do so.

Fixture changes will be agreed and confirmed by no later than Thursday, May 12.

Play-off dates:

Eliminator A – Wednesday, May 11 (5th place v 6th place – 7.45pm)

Eliminator B – Thursday, May 12 (4th place v 7th place – 7.45pm)

Semi-final – Saturday, May 14* (2nd place v winner of Match A – 3pm)

Semi-final – Sunday, May 15 (3rd place v winner of Match B – 3pm)

Promotion final – Saturday, May 21 – 3pm