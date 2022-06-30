Play-off frustrations must make Boston United come back stronger - Tom Platt

Tom Platt in action for Boston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Platt's three previous years with the club have seen the Pilgrims reach two play-off finals either side of a null and void season.

Now he is hoping United can learnt from the past and use it to their advantage.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've had good experience being up there in the two seasons that were completed," he said.

"We were looking good in the one that got cancelled as well.

"If we build on three fairly successful seasons we can be in a good position.

"We need to use that and try to do better this year."

After two campaigns built on on stoic defences, last season saw United struggle to keep clean sheets - only 14 shut outs from 56 games.

"It was different last year," added Platt, whose role in front of the defence has played a big part in previous successes.

"The first two seasons were really solid at the back and it's be good to get back to that.