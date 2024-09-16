Player-boss Ward quits Sleaford role ahead of weekend win

Tom Ward is the third member of his family to manage Sleaford Town.

Tom Ward stood down from his role as Sleaford Town player-manager prior to Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kimberley MW.

The club confirmed Ward’s decision on Friday, though gave no other details as to the reasons for him relinquishing his role.

Despite stepping down as manager, Ward still turned out as a player for the Greens in Saturday’s game that saw reserve team boss Graham Watkins take charge, as Joe Smith hit a hat-trick to see off their Nottinghamshire opponents.​

Victory extended the Greens’ recent unbeaten streak to four games in UCL Premier Division North, including three straight victories.

Smith himself extended his own goalscoring tally to eight for the campaign as he played the starring role in what was likely to be one of the Greens’ most comfortable contests this season.

The Greens were quickly into their stride on home soil, Smith scuffing into Thomas Smith’s hands within eight minutes the first real opportunity. That was followed up two minutes later by fine work from the Kimberley keeper to beat away Kegan Everington’s effort after he’d turned Josh Timson on the left.

The Greens’ dominance was rewarded just over the quarter of an hour mark, and it was Smith who found the bottom corner with a neat flick from Ryan Flitton’s excellent cross.

They doubled that lead ten minutes later from the spot, Smith again the scorer after he’d been felled in the area by Jordan Haywood.

Josh Parker had the Greens’ best opportunity for a first-half third, stinging the palms of keeper Smith from the edge of the area.

The second half was a significantly quieter affair, though the Greens could have added a third early on, Smith’s sweeping effort from range pushed aside before Lewis Weaver powered an effort just beyond Flitton’s upright.

Despite that, a third was coming and it was Smith again on hand to wrap up his hat-trick just beyond the hour mark – seeing his first effort saved before latching onto the rebound to power home beyond the helpless keeper.

Kimberley finally forced Flitton into meaningful action with 20-minutes remaining, Timson forcing the Greens custodian to tip away his venomous drive.

Sleaford were due to go to Wisbech on Tuesday night and will then host Kirby Muxloe in the FA Vase on Saturday.