‘Pleasing to get our first victory’ - Skegness boss

By Mark Duffy
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:12 GMT
Billy Bradley (left) gets his man-of-the-match award after Saturday's game. Photo: STFC.Billy Bradley (left) gets his man-of-the-match award after Saturday's game. Photo: STFC.
​Chris Rawlinson was pleased to see Skegness Town pick up their first win of the season at the weekend and is keen to now see his side push on for more.

​The 3-1 success over Shirebrook Town came after three straight defeats in league and cup that had started the campaign, goals from Rio Molyneux, Dec Johnson and Billy Bradley proving the difference, Chris O’Grady pulling a goal back but the visitors not having enough in their locker to ultimately take anything from the game.

And Rawlinson said it was important to take the three points.

He said: “He was much more pleasing to get the win. Our play had probably merited more points than we got in the first two league games – we more than matched Heanor in spells and were definitely as good as Boston, even with ten men.

"So the first win when you’re a relatively new group is always the most important.

"Shirebrook have their own troubles with a brand new squad being put together after being promoted last year, but I thought we played some really nice stuff and looked solid defensively, although we switched off a little bit for the goal.

"We kept the ball really well and our wingers were huge threats – Dec Johnson got his goal and Billy Bradley at 18-years-old was superb and really got us ticking.

"It bodes well but it’s only one win and we’ve got to back it up this week.”

Skegness were due to go to Wisbech Town on Tuesday night (13th), after this week’s Standard went to press, and will then host Bourne Town in the UCL Premier North this weekend.

Rawlinson said: “If we can go back to not conceding silly goals and to taking our chances then I can’t see any problems.

"We’ve got up and running but it’s a big week ahead now to determine whether we’re going to be competitive or not.

"I know it’s early days and lots can change, but you can’t afford to get too far behind in this league, so we want to get a good week under our belts.

"But it’s been pleasing with some good performances, good use of the ball and good defending.”

