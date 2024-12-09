Gainsborough Trinity’s reward for another giantkilling at the weekend saw the Holy Blues handed a plum home FA Trophy Fourth Round tie against National League leaders York City in Monday's draw.

Delighted boss Russ Wilcox said: “It's a fantastic draw for the club.

“First and foremost, you're wanting a home draw. And when our number comes out I'm saying, come on, number 11 - and it happened."

“They're a National League side wanting to get back into the EFL after 10 years out.

“And they're one of my former clubs that I kept in the league, but lost my job early doors the following season.

“They then suffered back to back relegations down to the National League North.”

The tie should create huge local interest and generate more excitement around the town, going into the New Year.

Wilcox’s side bounced back from defeat in the Emirates FA Cup in style with Saturday's 2-1 Trophy victory at the Kal Group Stadium over National League North outfit Rushall Olympic.

Two goal hero Declan Howe scored one in each half to move onto 20 goals in all competitions, before Christmas.

Howe was a constant menace to the side from the league above, also seeing a clever effort cleared off the line, hitting the post, having a goal ruled out for a narrow offside, and the keeper making a strong parry.

Playing with the wind, wave after wave of Trinity attack posed Rushall all sorts of problems.

But they were unable to add to the tally before the break.

Pegged back, thanks to a fine individual goal by former Chelsea youngster Milan Lalkovic, Gainsborough regrouped and pressed again, Howe nipping in, and lifting the ball over the advancing keeper to send Gainsborough into the last 32 for the first time in 12 seasons.

Trinity’s advancement in the cup sees another league fixture postponement.

This time, the Ilkeston Town game, scheduled for Saturday, January 4th, will need a new date, as Gainsborough face a monumental fixture pile-up.

With up to seven games in hand on sides above them in the table, the ‘Cup Kings’ have an incredible 14 games to squeeze into the next seven weeks.

Saturday sees Gainsborough head to Lancaster City, who sit in ninth.

The Blues have six games to catch up on the side from the Giant Axe after the scheduled midweek game against Mickleover.

The Holy Blues return home on 17th December when Hyde United are the scheduled visitors to Lincolnshire.