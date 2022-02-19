Poachers looking up! Boston Town must recruit from higher levels to remain competitive, says boss Edgley

Pharrell Waite.

Two new signings are exactly the types of player manager Gary Edgley believes Boston Town need to attract to continue competing at the top end of the UCL Premier Division North.

Former Boston United and Stamford attacker Liam Adams joined from Northern Premier League Spalding United earlier this month, with Chesterfield striker Pharrell Waite also linking up with the side.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Edgley is adamant that the Poachers will have to recruit from higher levels to keep pace with the division’s high-flyers.

He said: “If we can finish as high as we can this season then maybe players will be looking to come to us next season, they’ll see it’s an attractive place and they can see where we’re competing.

“But if we’re bringing in players, they’re the sort of players for us that we need to strengthen.

“For us to improve we have to look at players from Step 4 to come in. The teams around and above us all have teams of that quality.

“These are the lads that make the difference to the team and push you on.