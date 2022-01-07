'Positive mindset' paying off as Skegness Town prepare to host Deeping Rangers

Town celebrate Lockie's leveller at Boston. Photo: Craig Harrison

Nathan Collins believes a positive mindset is paying off for Skegness Town.

A 1-1 draw at Boston Town - the Lilywhites boss’ former club - saw them move up to sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division North on Monday.

The result also saw Skegness make it 10 Lincolnshire derbies without defeat so far this season, a stat Town will be keen to add to as they entertain Deeping Rangers on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I think we’re turning up for games in a positive mindset,” Collins said.

“We’re looking to win every game.

“We’ve had six sendings off and used four kepers. We haven’t had the greatest amount of luck, but when we get our squad back now I think we’re a good match for anyone.

“There are some good sides in Lincolnshire. Boston are a good side, Deeping are a good side. Sleaford as well.

“We’re holding our own in our first season and I think we’re doing ok.”

Jonny Lockie netted his 17th of the season with a powerful drive on the stroke of half time on Monday, cancelling out Harry Limb’s 27th-minute penalty for Boston.

“Jonny’s a really good striker. He’s been class for us,” Collins said.