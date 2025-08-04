​Positives to take for Horncastle despite defeat

Will Rawdon is now preparing his side for the upcoming season.

​Will Rawdon felt Horncastle Town were beaten by the better side in their final pre-season outing as Boston United’s U19s won the John Rawdon Snr Memorial Trophy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Pilgrims side opened up a 5-0 lead by half-time, Archie Offord reducing the arrears in the second-half to limit the damage as the game ultimately petered out for a 5-1 success for the visitors.

And joint-manager Rawdon, after whose father the trophy is named, said there was plenty to take from the game despite the result, particularly in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “​Firstly, credit to Boston United U19s for a deserved win and congratulations on lifting the John Rawdon Snr Memorial Trophy. Their intensity and quality in the first half punished us, and we’ve got to hold our hands up as defensively as a team we simply weren’t good enough in our shape.

“We made a few changes at half-time, and to the lads’ credit, the second-half performance was much more positive. We tasked the team to go win the second half and keep a clean sheet which they did.

"Archie Offord got another goal with a great header, and from then on, we looked the more threatening side. We created chances, controlled more of the game, and showed the kind of character I expect from this group.

“A huge thank you to everyone who turned out for our old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also thank Boston United for bringing their U19s down and best of luck to them for the season ahead.”

Horncastle now have a break from action until their Lincolnshire Premier League season gets under way on Friday, August 15 with a home game against Sleaford Town Development.

Rawdon added: “Attention turns to our final preparations. We’ve got three training sessions left before we open our league campaign. The lads know where the bar is now, and we’ll be working hard to sharpen up, tighten up, and be ready come Friday 15th at home under the lights.”