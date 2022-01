Boston and Skegness' games have been postponed. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness Town, Boston Town and Sleaford Town have had their games postponed today.

Heavy rainfall has led to Skegness' home clash with Deeping Rangers and the Poachers' match against Pinchbeck United being put on hold.

The same fate has befallen Sleaford, who were due to travel to Holbeach United.