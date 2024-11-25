Postponements frustration as Gainsborough Trinity chase more FA Cup history at Harrogate Town

Gainsborough Trinity are fully focused on making more club history in Friday's big FA Cup Second Round tie at League Two Harrogate Town after 13 days without a game following two frustrating postponements.

The Holy Blues are in the Second Round for the first time in 72 years and want to pull off another shock to join the Premier League big boys in the Third Round hat.

"We're looking forward to the game, it's a great occasion for the football club,” said boss Russ Wilcox.

“It is the first time in 72 years, can we make even more history? The carrot at the end of this one, is the biggest carrot you can get.

“But Harrogate will be a tough hurdle to get over first. They are three leagues above us and a full time EFL team.

“It's one of those games that you could maybe win one in 10 times.

“We've got to bring our 'A' game, our Boston game to the table. If we do that, we've got a great chance of getting through.”

The Holy Blues have made it through four rounds - and five games to set up this tie on television in front of a worldwide audience.

It is just reward for some exciting contests, none more so than their dramatic comeback away at Hednesford.

Trailing 3-0 after an hour, Russ Wilcox's side fought back through a Declan Howe double, his eighth and ninth in the competition, and a long range screamer from centre half Will Lancaster. Again trailing in extra-time, Javelle Clarke equalised to take the game to penalties.

Dylan Wharton was the hero, as both sides took nine penalties each, Wharton saving three to send Trinity through as the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Gainsborough will be roared on by a tremendous following and they'll be wanting to add a League scalp to their already impressive record in the cups so far this season.

However, back to back home postponements saw Trinity’s charge up the table temporarily halted as first a snow-covered surface put paid to the midweek fixture against Warrington Rylands.

Four days later, the Holy Blues were the victims of a contentious late call, after groundstaff had been at the ground from 7am.

“I was disappointed to lose the Bamber Bridge game to the weather,” said Wilcox.

“It was touch and go. I could see it from the referee's point of view, but it was disappointing from our perspective.

“Now we can move on to Harrogate - full focus - and a busy couple of days”

A 13-day break in the schedule was perhaps not ideal preparation, but Wilcox insisted: “The lads are putting the yards in.

“Solty (Dan Solts) does a great job with the boys, and they have a great attitude towards it.

“We've now got two training sessions where we can focus on what we are going to do.

“Obviously with the game on Friday, we've changed it up - and we'll train Monday - Wednesday instead.

“I'm really looking forward to it.”