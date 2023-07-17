Pre-season a huge learning process for Skegness manager​

​Chris Rawlinson says he’s been learning plenty from his Skegness Town side’s pre-season friendlies as the new UCL Premier North season nears.

​Their latest outing was a 4-2 defeat at home to Grimsby Borough on Saturday, with step three side Matlock Town next to visit this weekend.

And speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Rawlinson says it’s been a case of trying to improve displays whilst also getting everyone in the squad match fit.

He said: “It was a tough week for us last week as we carry on giving the whole squad good minutes and also trying to alter the way our outlook on games needs to change this season, and to have played three good step four sides in a week has challenged this.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

"However, I’ve learnt so much and looking at Saturday I think no one watching can deny we were the better side in the first-half and other than a set play goal and a free-kick we should have gone in ahead.

"But as has been the pattern so far, when we make changes - and it doesn't matter on the players - we seem to become very easy to play against and carry on conceding poor goals. We're not being outplayed or not matching better sides but if we concede regularly we will always have a problem.

"I could stop it but then we wouldn't score enough so we need to find a happy medium over the next few weeks which I am sure we will find.”

Matlock missed out on promotion from the NPL Premier Division last season by being defeated in the play-off semi-finals, and Rawlinson said: “It will be a another large test, probably the hardest yet, but we will stop making so many changes now and try to use it as perfect game to prepare for Sherwood the following week.

"I loved my season at Matlock as assistant manager, they are an established proper non-league club and to have them visit us is a privilege but it is also a vital game for us.