Pre-season friendly programme announced for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity will report back for a six week pre-season training programme ahead of their Northern Premier League curtain raiser on Saturday, 9th August.

A seven-game friendly schedule is being finalised with four games to be played at the Kal Group Stadium.

Away games at Club Thorne Collieries and Bottesford Town kickstart the pre-season fixtures, before Trinity welcome EFL League Two side Grimsby Town to the Northolme on 15th July (7.30pm kick off).

The Mariners, who finished two points outside the play-offs, will bring a full squad, managed by David Artell.

Gainsborough Trinity pre-season friendly programme is announced. Photo by Mike Sheridant.

The game will be unsegregated with advance tickets for home and away supporters available to purchase online.

A game against Andy Butler's Scunthorpe United side, fresh from their promotion back to the National League, will provide Wilcox's men with another stern home test on Saturday, 19th July.

Again, this fixture will be unsegregated, but advance tickets are available. Kick-off time is yet to be confirmed, though it will be during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, 23rd July, the Holy Blues are again in home action against a Lincoln City XI.

A trip to Brighouse on Saturday, 26th July (1pm) sees Trinity round off their pre-season away games.

On Saturday, 2nd August, the visit of a currently unnamed League One side provide a final chance for boss Russ Wilcox to ensure his side are fully up to speed for the big kick-off.