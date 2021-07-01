Pre-season schedules announced for Sleaford Town and Rangers

Sleaford Town Rangers return to warm-up action on Saturday following recent friendlies played alongside the Lincs League Cup. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town and Sleaford Town Rangers have both announced their pre-season schedules.

The Greens kick off the first of their five warm-up matches against Lincoln United's Development Squad on July 10 as they prepare for life in the new-look United Counties League Premier North.

Lincs League side Rangers, meanwhile, get underway this weekend.

TOWN:

Saturday, July 10: v Lincoln United Development Squad (A)

Tuesday, July 13: v Peterborough Northern Star (A)

Saturday, July 17: v Lincoln Moorlands (A)

Saturday, July 24: v Swaffham (H)

Tuesday, July 27: v Horncastle Town (H)

RANGERS:

Saturday, July 3: v Sileby Town (A)

Saturday, July 10: v 780JLC (A)

Saturday, July 31: v Bottesford (A)

Saturday, August 7: v Pointon (A)

Wednesday, August 11: v Pinchbeck United Reserves (H)

Saturday, August 14: v Blackstones (H)