Pre-season schedules announced for Sleaford Town and Rangers

Sleaford Town and Sleaford Town Rangers have both announced their pre-season schedules.
The Greens kick off the first of their five warm-up matches against Lincoln United's Development Squad on July 10 as they prepare for life in the new-look United Counties League Premier North.
Lincs League side Rangers, meanwhile, get underway this weekend.
TOWN:
Saturday, July 10: v Lincoln United Development Squad (A)
Tuesday, July 13: v Peterborough Northern Star (A)
Saturday, July 17: v Lincoln Moorlands (A)
Saturday, July 24: v Swaffham (H)
Tuesday, July 27: v Horncastle Town (H)
RANGERS:
Saturday, July 3: v Sileby Town (A)
Saturday, July 10: v 780JLC (A)
Saturday, July 31: v Bottesford (A)
Saturday, August 7: v Pointon (A)
Wednesday, August 11: v Pinchbeck United Reserves (H)
Saturday, August 14: v Blackstones (H)