Presentation night staged as Gainsborough Trinity Women end season of success

Boss Liam McNulty said: “Trophies are the ultimate gauge of success.

“But only one team can win a league or a cup. So for me, success comes in many different forms, such as leading the table for the longest period of the season - and still sitting top as other sides play catch up - going 10 games unbeaten, a six-week winning streak and a historic, yet heartbreaking County Cup run to the semi-final.

“At the semi-final we had over 180 supporters in attendance - an attendance as high as some sides in Step 4 in the men’s football pyramid.

Gainsborough Trinity Women's trophy winners at the presentation night.

“So when you stand back and look at it, I think the season has been pretty successful and the Ladies all deserve a round of applause for their efforts.”

McNulty is already looking ahead to next season and said: “Not only do we have the squad almost ready to go, but we have the coaching team and we have the experience and lessons from this season to help us take that final step from 'oh so near' to champions.”

Among the trophy winners on the night, Lauren Crellin finished as Top Scorer, her sublime strike against Grimsby Borough also being voted Goal of the Season

Club Woman was Vicky Mann for her willingness to support the Ladies, playing the majority of the season in goal when the team didn't have a keeper, while Supporters' Player went to Izzy Anderson, for her commanding performances in the defensive midfielder role.