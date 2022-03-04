'Presure on' Horncastle Town as they head to basement boys Brigg

Mickey Stones. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town head to winless Brigg Town CIC on Saturday with manager Andrew Cotton admitting ‘the pressure’s on us.’

The Zebras are bottom of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table with just two points to their name from 19 league fixtures.

But as the Wongers head to The Hawthorns, they don’t want to be the first side to end that record and watch Brigg claim three points.

“It’s a difficult one to go into as maybe the pressure’s on us a little bit,” Cotton said.

“You get your Moorlands and Wybertons, sides like that where, if we can get something the great, if not you use it as a learning curve.

“We know the position we’re in and the transitions we’re going through, and you look at those games as a free hit.

“But it’s different against the sides nearer us in the table.

“There the ones where you want to be picking up points.”

One of Brigg’s two points was picked up at The Wong in August, Jack Wood netting for Horncastle and Keane Rhodes on target for the away side in a 1-1 draw.

“They’ll be a decent side, they know how to play,” Cotton added.

“We played them second game of the season and drew at our place. They can play, they’re a decent outfit and have a decent draw of players there.

“Bit similar to us, they’re a young side and a decent side.”

Horncastle, 15th in the table, drew 2-2 at 14th-place Keelby United on Saturday with former player-manager Mickey Stones on target as he returned to the side.

“Mickey has been brilliant. He knows the situation we’re in and with Liam (Cotton) injured as well it’s left us a little light up front,” the manager added.

“He’s said he’s more than willing to help out whenever we need him.

“It’s fantastic to have him back in the squad he’s been a real diamond and a great help.

“The younger lads are only ever going to learn from players like that. If they don’t there’s something wrong as the experience they have with playing higher levels and the stuff they’ve won, they’ve got to draw from that.

“Players like that don’t change. They always want to win and they’re great to have around the place.”

Michael Harness was also on target for Town, in a result the manager admitted was a fair one.