'Progress not perfection' the motto for Tom Ward as Sleaford Town prepare for Vase trek

Sleaford Town are looking to climb up the United Counties League Premier Division North table - but boss Tom Ward believes the Greens have to take it one step at a time.

The player-manager has wasted no time in bringing in some added experience to the squad since taking over the reins from Jamie Shaw, who has since moved onto the board.

However, with scheduled weekend and midweek matches, Ward has had little time to work with the side in training, and knows it will take time for the players to gel with one another.

“I’m not being naive, I know we’ve got work to do,” he said.

“Fixtures are coming fast but we’re getting better every week.

“As I keep saying to the boys, progress not perfection, and we are picking up the little things.”

The Greens will have some respite from league action this week as they face two cup clashes.

On Saturday they travel to face Whitchurch Alport in the FA Vase (KO 3pm).

The Shropshire-based Alport are competing in the Midland Premier Division this season, having been moved across from the North West Counties League during this summer’s non-league restructure.

Kick off at Yockings Park will be at 3pm.

Wednesday evening will see the Greens entertain league rivals Deeping Rangers in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy at Eslaforde Park (KO 7.45pm).

Ward is also enjoying his return to the club where he came through as a youngster and where his grandad Brian Rowland and dad Paul have both played and managed.

“It feels great,” he said.

“I’ve loved this club and every time I’ve had a free midweek or weekend I’ve been down here supporting, which is why I know a lot of the guys who come to watch us.

“I love having a beer with them after in the club. Hopefully, they’re proud of what we’re doing.”

Town lost 2-0 at leaders Gresley Rovers on Saturday.