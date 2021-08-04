Promoted Skegness Town kick off season with Tigers derby

Town host Holbeach this evening. Photo: David Dales

Skegness Town will kick off life in the United Counties League Premier Division North tonight with a Lincolnshire derby.

The Lilywhites will entertain Holbeach United at the Vertigio Stadium, following their promotion this summer.

"I'm expecting a tough game against Holbeach," manager Nathan Collins said.

"We've got Holbeach then Pinchbeck (United, in the FA Cup) on the Saturday.

"We've got a really tough start to the season. I knew it was going to be a tough league but in the first six or seven games we're playing a lot of the fancied teams, it'll be good to see where we are early doors.

"I still believe, if we play to our maximum, we will be a match for anyone in the league. But time will tell."

Town may have moved up to step five, but Collins' approach remains the same.

"We based our last couple of seasons working on a two points per game strategy over a season," he added.

"It's not euphoria if you win a game and not doom and gloom if you lose.

"We break things down into segments and, if we can achieve that, then we won't be far off in any league with that."

Town have also been boosted by the news defender Kieran Wressell has returned to training following a long injury lay-off.