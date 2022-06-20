Promotions for Lincolnshire referees

Cassey Rook, Tony Sharrock, Marie Robinson and Joanne-Hudson Mackenzie with Andy Robinson (Ball House).

Scunthorpe official Ryan Boult has become a Level 3 referee, meaning he can now officiate in the contributory leagues, including the Northern Premier League and Southern Premier Leagues.

Eleven Yellowbelly whistleblowers have been promoted to Level 3.

They will now be able to referee in the supply leagues and operate as assistants in the contributory leagues.The promoted officials are Peter Brothwell (Grantham), Callum Everatt (Lincoln), Craig Forbes (Boston), Kornilus Maynard (Grimsby), Robert Nunn (Grimsby), Shemakay Own (Scunthorpe), James Truman (Spalding), Laura Van Lier (Boston), Jonathan Walker (Grimsby), Ben Woodward (Stamford), Mark Wordsworth (Gainsborough).

Michael Brader, Lincolnshire FA Referee Development Officer, said: “Following on from the mid-season promotions, I am delighted for Ryan Boult from Scunthorpe in becoming our latest Level 3 referee, and a further 11 making the move up to Level 4 and entering the world of semi-professional football.

"It's fantastic to see referees from every corner of the county on this list.

"This is testament to the hard work they have all displayed and is richly deserved.”

Officials in the Boston and District Saturday League received a boost earlier this year when the town’s Ball House pub and restaurant sponsored them for all of their end-of-season cup finals.