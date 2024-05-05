Proud chairman David Newton hails Boston United's promotion to National League
United returned to the National League after a 14 year absence following a 2-1 win at Brackley Town in the
play-off final.
United trailed to Morgan Roberts’ 34th minute opener - but equalised in first half stoppage time Keaton Ward.
Jimmy Knowles ultimately won it for the Pilgrims
"It feels a bit surreal to be honest, it's not really sunk in yet," he said moments after the final whistle.
"It will take a little while to sink in, but I think we thorougly deserved it.
"We were miles the better team in the second half. I was glad it didn't go to penalties because I was dreading
that.It is a bit overwhelming."
And proud Newton was left to reflect on the rollercoaster journey for the former Football League side.
"It has been such a long journey," he said. "We have so many good people at the club and fantastic fans.
"To get over the line for them is just brilliant
"It means everythibg, we do it for the fans and the town. It has been a long journey and seems such a long time
ago since we walked in the door and picked up all the problems.
"Gradually it is coming together but it has been a long road, too long really."